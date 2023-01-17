Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Montgomery County woman accused of murdering her parents, dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw
ABINGTON, Pa. — Authorities in Montgomery County have accused a woman of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw. Verity Beck, 49, of Abington, has been charged with the murders of her father and mother, 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.
FOX43.com
Interested in a Baja Blast Hot Sauce? Here's how to get one
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mountain Dew's Baja Blast can be a polarizing soda option. Some love it, some hate it and some can try it as a hot sauce!. In celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, Mountain Dew's Baja Blast will be briefly available in the form of a hot sauce.
