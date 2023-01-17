Read full article on original website
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Field and Fire Café offers pastries, locally sourced brunch in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a wholesome, locally sourced meal in downtown Grand Rapids? Field and Fire Café is the spot for a flavorful breakfast, lunch or a sweet bite of pastry. The café, at 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100, serves both breakfast and lunch, along...
Self-serve wine bar, bookstore coming to Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A self-serve wine bar and bookstore is opening this spring at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The shop called Ink by Hudson will serve up local Michigan wines and offer a catalog of bestsellers, small press titles, classics and more. It’s set to open spring 2023 in the area located after the security screening checkpoint just before Concourse B.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Lucky Wolf Café and Theater serves up entertainment, organic delights
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — Jason and India Deibler-Love moved from Los Angeles to Paw Paw two years ago get away from city life, stretch out and raise their young family in a 164-year-old farmhouse. The old farmhouse wasn’t the only historic building the couple found after moving to...
Southwestern Michigan international dark sky park announces 2023 stargazing dates
CASSOPOLIS, MICH. -- Stargazers, mark your calenders: Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park has announced its night sky viewing dates for 2023. The 860-acre park in southwest Lower Michigan stays open late for skywatching only on select dates each year. This year the park’s stargazing calendar includes more than 30 evenings, some featuring some special events such as International Dark Sky Week and the Perseid meteor shower.
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
Kum & Go gas station opens first of 4 planned in Grand Rapids area
WALKER, MI — The first in a series of four new gas station and convenience store locations called Kum & Go has opened in the Grand Rapids area. The first store, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, opened Thursday, Jan. 19. The Iowa-based chain of stores has over...
Man flew to Grand Rapids to meet girl he met online, police say
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A Philadelphia man was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport intending to meet a girl he met online, Grant police said. Police said the alleged victim contacted a school resource officer for help after attending an in-school seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Her report led to an investigation by multiple police agencies.
Calvin University student earns national prize for research on former prisoners earning degrees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Calvin University student has received a national prize for her research on how access to higher education can help formerly incarcerated people be more successful reintegrating into society after prison. Emily Steen, a senior at Calvin, is one of three students across the country...
Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
Inaugural Calvin football coach ready to build program from scratch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Trent Figg’s football career has taken him from a small town in Missouri to the Southeast, the West Coast and even Hawaii. But he sounded like someone entrenched in the Calvin University community Wednesday during his introductory press conference as the Knights’ first head football coach.
Safety expert to share lessons from national school shootings with Kent County educators
KENT COUNTY, MI – A nationally recognized school safety expert is coming to Grand Rapids next week to talk to school leaders about risk management and how to keep kids safe in the event of a security threat. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a national expert on mass shooting research and author...
Grand Rapids officers witnessed man get shot in domestic situation, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids officers witnessed a man get shot in a domestic situation that later turned into a police standoff, court records show. Two officers were talking to a woman about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, taking her report about an argument between her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend.
Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying
With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping
WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
