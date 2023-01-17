ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Self-serve wine bar, bookstore coming to Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A self-serve wine bar and bookstore is opening this spring at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The shop called Ink by Hudson will serve up local Michigan wines and offer a catalog of bestsellers, small press titles, classics and more. It’s set to open spring 2023 in the area located after the security screening checkpoint just before Concourse B.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Southwestern Michigan international dark sky park announces 2023 stargazing dates

CASSOPOLIS, MICH. -- Stargazers, mark your calenders: Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park has announced its night sky viewing dates for 2023. The 860-acre park in southwest Lower Michigan stays open late for skywatching only on select dates each year. This year the park’s stargazing calendar includes more than 30 evenings, some featuring some special events such as International Dark Sky Week and the Perseid meteor shower.
VANDALIA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying

With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping

WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy