GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO