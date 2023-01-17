ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah & Kyle Chrisley Support Dad Todd Amidst Of Prison Sentence: 'This Isn't Over'

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle and daughter Savannah both showed support for their dad before he began his 12-year prison sentence for tax fraud. Both Kyle, 31, and Savannah, 25, commented on a since-restricted post that the reality star, 53, made on his Instagram on Monday, January 16. Shortly after the video was posted, Todd was admitted to Federal Prison Camp Facility Pensacola in Florida on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLDkT_0kHslYwd00
Savannah and Kyle’s comments on their dad’s post. (Instagram)

Todd had shared a video of gospel singer Karen Peck singing her song “Four Days Late” on the eve of his sentence beginning. He captioned the post with the hopeful words, “HE is always on time” and the hashtag “Fight the good fight.” The lyrics to the gospel song put faith in God and include some of the lyrics that the Chrisley Knows Best star included in his caption.

Both Kyle and Savannah wrote messages to their father in the comments. Savannah simply wrote, “I love you daddy,” with a heart emoji, while Todd’s son wrote a little bit more. “I love you daddy this isn’t over,” Kyle commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epDxp_0kHslYwd00
Savannah and her dad pose together at the 51st ACM Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley, 49, both turned themselves over to their respective federal facilities on Tuesday. HollywoodLife confirmed that they had both begun their sentences with the Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs. Julie was sentenced to seven years at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

Todd and Julie have been working to appeal their convictions and have them overturned. A week before they were set to arrive at their federal facilities, their request for bond was denied, and their children Chase, Lindsie, and Savannah were all seen leaving the court after the ruling. After the decision, a source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were still hopeful for an appeal. “They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving. This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now,” they said.

