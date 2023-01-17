Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Twitter Quietly Changes Its Developer Agreement After Banning Third-Party Apps
Following the banning of third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, which access the social media platform’s application program interface (API), Twitter has retroactively edited its developer agreement after issuing a vague statement about the bans. According to ArsTechnica, Internet sleuth Andy Baio connected the dots by comparing two versions...
Gizmodo
Google Stadia is Finally Dead
Now is an appropriate time to but out your trumpet for the long-awaited demise of Google’s cloud-gaming service, Stadia. The shuttered service’s website makes it clear: Stadia officially shut down on Jan. 18, 2023. Granted, we all knew it was coming. It’s been about three months since we...
Gizmodo
Meta Claims Metaverse Will Become 'As Important as Smartphones'
Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, claims the metaverse will one day become as big a part of consumers’ lives as the smartphone as the company works to create a bigger edge in the digital world. For years, Meta has worked to create technology that will impact people...
Fox News
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Gizmodo
Google to Cut 12,000 Jobs, Its Largest Layoff Ever
Google told employees in an email on Friday that it would be cutting 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, in its largest layoff ever. In the email, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that Google had hired aggressively over the past two years to match the dramatic growth it had experienced after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Alphabet’s headcount had increased 24% from 2021 to 2022, growing from 150,028 to 186,779, the company said in a September regulatory filing. However, much like other tech companies, the company now finds itself facing a different economic reality, Pichai explained, which forced it to make tough choices.
Gizmodo
Why a Dormant Temperature Sensor Has Been Sitting in the HomePod Mini This Whole Time
The smart home has become a renewed priority for companies since Matter launched, soon to usher in all sorts of refreshed gadgets. Until recently, Apple was trailing behind a bit in terms of offerings, which is why we’re buzzing over the revelation of a temperature sensor not only in the brand-new HomePod but also in the nearly three-year-old HomePod Mini.
Gizmodo
That Stings: Microsoft Hosts Sting Concert Before Laying Off 10,000 Employees
Layoffs are plaguing the tech industry left and right, but that doesn’t mean the big-wigs have to suffer too. Ahead of laying off several thousand employees, Microsoft hosted an exclusive Sting concert at Davos for executives. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the concert was about...
Gizmodo
Does This Nintendo Patent Hint at a Smartphone Revival for Nintendogs?
Just because a company files a patent for a new device, feature, or random idea, doesn’t necessarily mean it plans to make it a reality. Sometimes, it’s just to prevent other companies from doing it. So it’s impossible to say what will come of this recent AR-centric patent filing by Nintendo, but the included images have some Nintendo fans hoping it hints at a the return for a game that was a huge early hit for the Nintendo DS.
Gizmodo
Amazon's Huge Layoffs Are Gutting Comixology
Amid a sea of mass layoffs in the tech industry, Amazon’s previously announced intent to reduce its workforce with nearly 20,000 job cuts began rolling out this week—and reports are that Comixology, the digital comics storefront Amazon purchased in 2014, is being hit hard. News of major cuts...
Gizmodo
Instagram’s Quiet Mode Lets Users Politely Tell Their Followers to Shut the Hell Up
Instagram launched a new “Quiet Mode” this week to help users spend less time on the company’s totally, absolutely not addictive platform.Though any user can use the new features, Meta’s launching them partly with teens in mind in what marks the company’s latest attempt to recover from a string of reports and leaked documents allegedly linking its product to teens harm.
Gizmodo
Behind the Scenes, TikTok Employees Are Pulling the Strings of Virality
Hitting the viral internet jackpot might seem like a combination of algorithm and luck (with, sure, a dose of talent or skill). But it’s not all the result of a pre-programmed black box of computer coded decision making. Employees at TikTok and ByteDance reportedly have a hidden tool up their sleeves: a feature internally referred to as “heating.” The manual push option forces certain videos onto the For You Pages of users across the app—all but guaranteeing that the chosen content will “achieve a certain number of video views,” according to a report from Forbes.
Gizmodo
ChatGPT Is Pretty Good at Writing Malware, It Turns Out
ChatGPT, the multi-talented AI-chatbot, has another skill to add to its LinkedIn profile: crafting sophisticated “polymorphic” malware. Yes, according to a newly published report from security firm CyberArk, the chatbot from OpenAI is mighty good at developing malicious programming that can royally screw with your hardware. Infosec professionals have been trying to sound the alarm about how the new AI-powered tool could change the game when it comes to cybercrime, though the use of the chatbot to create more complex types of malware hasn’t been broadly written about yet.
Gizmodo
Tron 3 Might Actually Be Happening This Time
Tron 3 is like The Flash or Avatar 2. You’ve been hearing about it for so long, it’s almost comical. But, much like Avatar 2 last year and The Flash this year, it seems Tron 3 may actually be happening. Again. Deadline reports that Disney has a new...
Gizmodo
You'll Soon Be Able to Check Your Home Security Camera From a Galaxy Watch
Samsung announced an upcoming update to SmartThings that lets you peek in on a security camera feed directly from your smartwatch. The update will roll out to Galaxy Watch devices, including the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 5 Pro. The update promises to make...
Gizmodo
Twitter’s Blue Bird Statue Sold for $100,000 in Elon Musk’s Online Garage Sale
A floor statue featuring Twitter’s blue bird logo sold for $100,000 in a Wednesday auction of more than 600 office items the company’s new overlord, Elon Musk, decided it no longer needed. The blue bird statue raked in 4,000 times its $25 opening bid, becoming the highest grossing...
Comments / 0