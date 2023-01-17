Read full article on original website
How to See the ‘Green Comet’ Everyone’s Talking About
Deep in the Stone Age, when Neanderthals still lived alongside Homo sapiens, our ancestors might have been agog at a green light in the night sky. Now, that light—C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (more familiarly, the Green Comet)—is back. The Green Comet’s highly elliptical orbit means it will take a...
It's Getting Harder and Harder to See the Stars
A team of researchers investigating tens of thousands of citizen science observations of the night sky found that stars in the night sky are rapidly becoming harder to see due to human light pollution. The team pored over 51,351 observations made around the world from 2011 to 2022 as part...
SpaceX Capsule Refitted to Carry 5 Crew Members in Case of ISS Emergency
A seat liner from the damaged Soyuz MS-22 capsule at the International Space Station has been relocated to Endurance, converting the SpaceX Crew Dragon to a five-person “lifeboat” should the crew be forced to evacuate in the event of an extreme emergency. The International Space Station mission management...
Extra Dust in the Atmosphere Could Be Hiding the True Effects of Climate Change
It’s no secret that humans have made big changes to Earth and its atmosphere. But as greenhouse gases have built up in the air and our planet’s average surface temperature has risen, a lesser-known phenomenon has been happening. Earth’s atmosphere has gotten dustier since the pre-industrial age. And...
Mexico Bans Solar Geoengineering After Startup Stunt
Mexico is cracking down on experiments in solar geoengineering. The controversial proposed climate solution, in which aerosol particles are released into the upper atmosphere to reflect the Sun’s heat, will no longer be allowed to take place in the country, the Mexican Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) announced last week.
