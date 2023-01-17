ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire’s VC Fund Made $1.8 Billion Offloading Crypto Ahead of Market Crash

The Founders Fund, a venture capital firm co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, offloaded a nearly eight-year bet on cryptocurrencies shortly before the market started crashing last year, generating $1.8 billion in returns in the process. According to a report from the Financial Times, the San Francisco-based fund made its first...
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?

2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it's been a few...
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
CoinTelegraph

Former FTX US president raises $5M for new crypto software firm

The former head of FTX US is launching a new cryptocurrency software company and has raised $5 million from several investors, according to Bloomberg. Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US between May 2021 and September 2022, has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures to launch a new software startup. SALT Fund, Motivate VC, P2P Validator, Third Kind Venture Capital, Shari Glazer of Kalos Labs and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the seed round.
CoinDesk

Tech Veteran-Backed Web3 Social Platform Plai Labs Raises $32M in Seed Round

Web3 social platform builderPlai Labs has raised $32 million in a seed funding round led by crypto investment firm a16z, the company said Thursday. Plai Labs, led by several former executives of gaming studio...
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?

It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff

New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
CoinDesk

The =nil; Foundation Raises $22M to Build Marketplace for Zero-Knowledge Proofs

The Ethereum research and development firm =nil; Foundation has raised $22 million to build out its Proof Marketplace, which will allow crypto protocols to outsource the production of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. The funding round,...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High

Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
CoinDesk

New FTX Head Says Crypto Exchange Could Be Revived: Wall Street Journal

The new head of FTX is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange, according toan interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal, his first since taking over at FTX in November.
