Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made more than $1B offloading 8 years of crypto investments just before markets soured
PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel raved about Bitcoin at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida last April. One month before billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel raved about the advantages of Bitcoin during a speech at a Miami conference, his VC firm Founders Fund had already offloaded an eight-year bet on cryptocurrencies.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire’s VC Fund Made $1.8 Billion Offloading Crypto Ahead of Market Crash
The Founders Fund, a venture capital firm co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, offloaded a nearly eight-year bet on cryptocurrencies shortly before the market started crashing last year, generating $1.8 billion in returns in the process. According to a report from the Financial Times, the San Francisco-based fund made its first...
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. 2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it’s been a few...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology
“I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
Peter Thiel's Fund Cashed Out Big On 8-Year-Old Bitcoin Bet Just Before Market Crash: FT
Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund has cashed out on its eight-year investment in Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: This comes a month after Thiel extolled the benefits of Bitcoin at a Miami conference. The firm had sold off the vast majority of its crypto holdings by March 2022,...
Crypto lender Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
CoinTelegraph
Former FTX US president raises $5M for new crypto software firm
The former head of FTX US is launching a new cryptocurrency software company and has raised $5 million from several investors, according to Bloomberg. Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US between May 2021 and September 2022, has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures to launch a new software startup. SALT Fund, Motivate VC, P2P Validator, Third Kind Venture Capital, Shari Glazer of Kalos Labs and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the seed round.
CoinDesk
Tech Veteran-Backed Web3 Social Platform Plai Labs Raises $32M in Seed Round
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 social platform builderPlai Labs has raised $32 million in a seed funding round led by crypto investment firm a16z, the company said Thursday. Plai Labs, led by several former executives of gaming studio...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?
It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff
New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Raises $22M to Build Marketplace for Zero-Knowledge Proofs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Ethereum research and development firm =nil; Foundation has raised $22 million to build out its Proof Marketplace, which will allow crypto protocols to outsource the production of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. The funding round,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Development Firm Flashbots Eyes Unicorn Status as It Seeks to Raise $50M: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots is in discussions over a potential fund raise of up to $50 million,according to a report by The Block on Thursday. The startup is aiming to raise between...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
CoinDesk
New FTX Head Says Crypto Exchange Could Be Revived: Wall Street Journal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The new head of FTX is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange, according toan interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal, his first since taking over at FTX in November.
TechCrunch
A new kind of PE fund plans to roll up German startups into potential unicorns and bigger exits
It’s part of the reason so many European startups end up heading to the U.S. The U.S. is one of the few markets where you can achieve decent scale, as well has have the potential to exit either through a sale to one of the global tech platforms or to the public markets.
Comments / 0