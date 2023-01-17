LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...

ABILENE, TX ・ 35 MINUTES AGO