West Tisbury, MA

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health

FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe […] The post Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Public hearing continues for Southern Tier project

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission continued its public hearing Thursday night on the proposed affordable housing project Southern Tier. Located at 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the Southern Tier development will neighbor both residential and public/community areas, including the YMCA, Ice Arena, and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School; the one, two, and three-bedroom Southern Tier units will be available to renters with incomes between 30 percent and 110 percent area median income (AMI).
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Holmestead Harvest announced the exciting news that they are expanding their SNAP & HIP food box service to now offer delivery!. The local farm-to-table grocery store was able to begin offering the delivery service less than a month after they joined the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and began accepting HIP benefits on January 1st. The HIP program benefits families and individuals receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, which is 13% of Massachusetts residents, with more than 53% of SNAP participants in families with children.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
Problems with SHS Bathroom Facilities Need to be Addressed

Scituate High School—a place where students come to learn, create, and feel a sense of community. In almost every aspect of the high school experience, students’ needs are being met. However, when it comes to the functionality and cleanliness of the SHS bathrooms, students are desperate for an upgrade.
SCITUATE, MA
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building

WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
WELLFLEET, MA
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation

YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA

