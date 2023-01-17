ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Police investigating 3 total robberies, 2 armed robberies ‘possibly connected’

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating three separate Monday night robberies. Two of the alleged robberies were armed robberies and are “possibly connected,” according to a release from the MPD.

No arrests have been made in any of the three alleged robberies. All three remain ongoing investigations.

1 man killed in apartment shooting, say Mobile Police

At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officers were called to Family Dollar 408 North Broad Street for a robbery complaint. Police said a man entered the store and hid merchandise. A store employee tried to stop the man from leaving but there was a “struggle.” The man was able to get away with the merchandise before officers arrived.

At around 7:59 p.m. the same night, officers were called to Chevron Gas Station 139 South Sage Avenue also for a robbery complaint. Police said a man entered the store armed with a gun. The man “demanded money from the cash register.” An employee gave the man money from the register and the man ran away. No one was injured.

At around 8:35 p.m. later Monday night, officers were called to Food Mart 1030 Leroy Stevens Road for another robbery complaint. Police said a man entered the store armed with a gun. The man also “demanded money from the cash register.” An employee gave the man money from the register and the man ran away.

WKRG News 5 asked the MPD if the Chevron Gas Station and Food Mart robbery were connected.

Police said they “are looking into the last two [Chevron Gas Station and Food Mart] possibly being connected.”

Police also said the Family Dollar alleged robbery is not connected to the other two.

