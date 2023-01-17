Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
Giants vs. Eagles Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch The 2023 NFL Playoffs Online
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL playoffs! Anything can happen when division rivals square off in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with the NFC’s best record (14-3), while the Giants ended the year with a respectable 9-7-1 mark. Philadelphia defeated New York in both their meetings this season (a 48-22 victory in Week 14 and a 22-16 win in Week 18), but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley didn’t play in Week 18. Can Jalen Hurts and company win their third game of the season against the Giants, or will...
What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Say Cowboys! Say cheese!
LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...
WUSA
Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? | Locked On NFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If 2022 was the final image of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a disappointing one. Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, took a step back this year as his team went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing the final game of the regular season to NFC North rival Detroit.
WUSA
Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led...
WUSA
Is Sean Payton worth it?
NEW ORLEANS — While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson are garnering most of the headlines entering free agency, one of the biggest potential moves in the NFL doesn’t involve a player, but rather a coach. Sean Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to 152 wins and a...
Hours before Eagles-Giants, fans show their spirit, enjoy their spirits
PHILADELPHIA – Kick-off for the Eagles-Giants NFC playoff game was still eight hours away early Saturday afternoon. But many fans already had begun their pregame revelry, though most parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field hadn’t yet opened. ...
Comments / 0