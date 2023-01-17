ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Sylacauga

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a 71-year-old man in Talladega who was last seen Friday, October 28, 2022. The Talladega Police Department said Alton D. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal, last seen in the Germany Mtn area. His last known clothing description is unknown.
TALLADEGA, AL
Woman dies after being struck by car in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in east Birmingham Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, 66-year-old Judy Mae Sanchez was struck just before 6:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway East. Sanchez died early the next morning...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham PD asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery case from Jan. 13. Police said the man in the two photos from surveillance footage demanded money from a victim at the Chevron Gas Station on 64th Street North. Police said the suspect began to physically assault the victim before retrieving a handgun and striking the victim with the weapon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two killed, two injured in single-vehicle crash near Piedmont

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people are dead and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash near Piedmont in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cherokee County 175 near Cherokee County 176, about five miles north of Piedmont. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
PIEDMONT, AL
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama

Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
ALABAMA STATE
City of Anniston opens two recycling stations

The City of Anniston has opened two recycling stations that are now available for the public. These two recycling stations will be located in the parking lots of the Anniston City Meeting Center at 1615 Noble Street and the Norwood Hodges Community Center at 3125 Spring Valley Road. Public Relations...
ANNISTON, AL
EPA determines next steps after collecting air samples around landfill fire

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has determined the next steps in dealing with the landfill fire in St. Clair County after receiving results from its air monitoring and sampling collections. The fire has now been burning for eight weeks. According to a release Friday, the EPA Region...
City of Hoover considering restrictions on short term rentals, Airbnb

Hoover could be cracking down on short term rentals in the city by adopting an ordinance that could put restrictions on these properties, such as Airbnb. If the ordinance is passed, short term rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas. "I think the biggest...
HOOVER, AL
Tigers beat LSU 67-49 for 4th straight win

Auburn appeared to be ready to put it in cruise control in Baton Rouge. The Tigers led LSU 32-21 at halftime. But the Bayou Bengals opened the second half with an 11-2 run and all of a sudden, Auburn's lead was cut to 34-32. Then the team that has been...
AUBURN, AL

