ABC 33/40 News
9-year-old girl, father transported to hospital after shooting at Birmingham motel
A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both transported to the hospital after a shooting at the Sun Inn on Bessemer Road in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The child was transported to Children's Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition. BFR said the girl...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ABC 33/40 News
Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Sylacauga
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a 71-year-old man in Talladega who was last seen Friday, October 28, 2022. The Talladega Police Department said Alton D. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal, last seen in the Germany Mtn area. His last known clothing description is unknown.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dies after being struck by car in east Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in east Birmingham Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, 66-year-old Judy Mae Sanchez was struck just before 6:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway East. Sanchez died early the next morning...
ABC 33/40 News
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery case from Jan. 13. Police said the man in the two photos from surveillance footage demanded money from a victim at the Chevron Gas Station on 64th Street North. Police said the suspect began to physically assault the victim before retrieving a handgun and striking the victim with the weapon.
ABC 33/40 News
Two killed, two injured in single-vehicle crash near Piedmont
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people are dead and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash near Piedmont in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cherokee County 175 near Cherokee County 176, about five miles north of Piedmont. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery at store on Highway 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in connection to a store robbery last Tuesday. Police said on January 10, officers responded to a Target store Highway 280 on report of a robbery. When...
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
ABC 33/40 News
JSU students see pedestrian safety improvements after student death last November
Jacksonville State University students returned for the Spring semester and saw pedestrian safety improvements along Alabama Highway 21. The improvements stem from calls for change after the death of Leah Tarvin, a JSU student, who was hit by a car while crossing Highway 21 near Brewer Hall in November. Instead...
ABC 33/40 News
Major repair project on portion of Highway 280 in Birmingham to begin February 1
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday a major repair project will began on Highway 280, near the Shades Treatment Plant, on Wednesday, February 1. The company said the issue is a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280...
ABC 33/40 News
Highway 119 widening project progresses, police department nearing completion in Alabaster
The City of Alabaster has two major multi-million dollar projects underway, including a $15 million police department and the widening of a portion of Highway 119. Highway 119 from Fulton Springs Road to Highway 12 will be widened to four lanes, two going southbound and two going northbound, with an additional turning lane.
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties eligible for FEMA assistance following severe storms
Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the January 12 storms and tornadoes in Alabama. The agency said individuals and households in the counties can apply for assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Anniston opens two recycling stations
The City of Anniston has opened two recycling stations that are now available for the public. These two recycling stations will be located in the parking lots of the Anniston City Meeting Center at 1615 Noble Street and the Norwood Hodges Community Center at 3125 Spring Valley Road. Public Relations...
ABC 33/40 News
'I'm sorry your government failed you': St. Clair County addresses landfill fire progress
People who live near and around the landfill in Moody, which has been burning since late November, can soon expect some relief. No timeline was given on how soon the fire could be out, but progress has been made in identifying who will be working to extinguish the fire. “The...
ABC 33/40 News
What to know about raising backyard chickens as in-store egg prices rise
The price of eggs is up 60% from this time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some may be looking for an alternative, like raising backyard chickens, but what do you need to know before starting the process?. "They'll lay one egg a day. However, many, if...
ABC 33/40 News
EPA determines next steps after collecting air samples around landfill fire
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has determined the next steps in dealing with the landfill fire in St. Clair County after receiving results from its air monitoring and sampling collections. The fire has now been burning for eight weeks. According to a release Friday, the EPA Region...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Hoover considering restrictions on short term rentals, Airbnb
Hoover could be cracking down on short term rentals in the city by adopting an ordinance that could put restrictions on these properties, such as Airbnb. If the ordinance is passed, short term rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas. "I think the biggest...
ABC 33/40 News
Tigers beat LSU 67-49 for 4th straight win
Auburn appeared to be ready to put it in cruise control in Baton Rouge. The Tigers led LSU 32-21 at halftime. But the Bayou Bengals opened the second half with an 11-2 run and all of a sudden, Auburn's lead was cut to 34-32. Then the team that has been...
