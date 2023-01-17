Read full article on original website
KWQC
Renew Moline, Bush Development to develop Fifth Avenue Property
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and Bush Development have announced a partnership to develop a Fifth Avenue property, formerly known as the headquarters of Riverstone Group. The property located at 1701 Fifth Avenue includes a two-story 35,064 square-foot building and parking lot directly north of the building and Renew...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities area
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend. Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22. According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you...
KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
ourquadcities.com
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate with Pour Bros Craft Taproom
Pour Bros Craft Taproom is a staple of Downtown Moline and we were joined by Manager Matt King and QC Storm President Brian Rothenberger to talk about the perfect way to celebrate the big game. For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro
LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, co-owners of Bayside Bistro, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Friday to share some of their delicious offerings. Bayside Bistro is located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. You can learn more in the video above and by clicking here. And if you stop...
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KWQC
Stoplights at Locust, Harrison streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops. Officials on Friday said the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the...
tspr.org
Galesburg to issue $5.3M in bonds for new community center
The city of Galesburg will issue $5.3 million in bonds to help fund a proposed community center. A resolution to move forward with the bond issue was approved on a split vote, with council members Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Sarah Davis, and Jaclyn Smith-Esters voting in favor. Galesburg has been...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island leaders answer citizen concerns
Rock Island city leaders were forced to look at its soul and future in a new Unplugged session Wednesday night. A public town-hall style meeting, it was the first such session in three years, held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Stern Center downtown, complete with complimentary food and beverages. It was attended by Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager Todd Thompson, and several department directors.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Moline? Here's what we found
MOLINE, Ill. — Thursday night, News 8 aired a grocery store prices comparison story that had some errors in it. We were looking to find the cheapest price for each item on our list, however, we did not search the stores well enough and our prices that night were inaccurate.
classichits106.com
Fire damages commercial building in Princeton
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department and a number of surrounding agencies battled a commercial structure fire Friday afternoon. Around 4PM they were called to 1100 block of North 6th Street for a one story building showing heavy smoke and fire. Authorities raised the alarm to the box level and brought in five other area fire departments and two other EMS services. No injuries were reported, and the fire damaged a shop area and manufacturing room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ourquadcities.com
One injured in QC apartment fire
The Red Cross is assisting 11 people after an apartment fire in Moline, according to a news release. Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Homewood Apartments, 5612 34th Ave. The first-arriving fire company was there in about seven minutes and reported the structure as a medium, three-story apartment complex with light smoke throughout the hallway of the second and third floors.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
KWQC
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
ourquadcities.com
Frozen Fat FONDO Fest returns
The Friends of Off-Road Cycling will bring the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival back on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Credit Island Park, Davenport. Riders will test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges, through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride. Riders will be participating as a three-person relay team or solo on mountain bikes called fat bikes which have 3.5″ wide tires or greater.
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
