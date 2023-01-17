The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.

TAMPICO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO