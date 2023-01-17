Read full article on original website
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota
Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Truffle Jam Burger’ from Crawford’s
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
1Million Pounds Of Ice In The GIANT Minnesota Ice Maze [VIDEO]
You would think weekly snow storms would be enough to satisfy those who love the winter months. Not in Minnesota! Let's talk ice. Tucked into the suburb of Egan is an icy labyrinth known as the Minnesota Ice Maze. At the Viking Lakes complex visitors can explore this giant life-size...
Zach Bryan to Denny Sanford Premier Cener in Sioux Falls
He's a Country Artist. He's a Neo-Traditional Country Artist, he's a, well, let's not paint him into a corner. Zach Bryan is a one of a kind and he is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. See Zach Bryan August 14, 2023. Zach Bryan is coming...
Night Ranger to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
Night Ranger is on the road in 2023 and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is rolling out the red carpet for one night only - and it's coming fast. Saturday, January 28th, get ready to rock with the guys who gave us Sentimental Street, You Can Still Rock in America, Sister Christian, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, When You Close Your Eyes, Four in the Morning, Sing Me Away, Goodbye, and many more.
Valentino’s Is Returning To Sioux Falls And Opening Soon!
Valentino's Italian Restaurant closed its doors on 41st street in Sioux Falls back in 2015. But now they are back and opening soon!. Valentino's Restaurant was famous in Sioux Falls for having its amazing pizza buffet with tons of great foods for the whole family. Now Valentino's is back in...
