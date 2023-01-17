Tisbury continues to work on its master plan and is looking for residents to provide input about how they want to see their town developed. There are two ways town residents can currently participate in the formation of the master plan: taking the survey or the virtual public workshops. The community survey is available at bit.ly/3Hlsu2Y. The public workshops will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 pm and on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Registration can be accessed at bit.ly/3CZp2J6, for Feb. 13, and at bit.ly/3GOmI8A, for Feb. 16.

