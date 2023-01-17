Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS science fair showcases creativity
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced in a press release that it hosted its 24th annual Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday, Jan. 14. The release states 36 projects, either investigative or engineering, were scored by 20 judges “from a wide selection of Island organizations.”. The release...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Hebrew Center to welcome forestry expert for the ‘New Year of the Trees’
In recognition of this year’s Tu B’Shevat, a forum hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday, Feb. 5 will feature the executive director of the New England Forestry Foundation, Bob Perschel. Also known as the New Year of the Trees, Tu B’Shevat serves as one...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Speaking of coyotes
If coyotes have been on your mind, a talk with Dan Proulx, problem animal control agent and wildlife rehabilitator at Dan’s Wildlife Rescue, may be able to answer your questions. In an event co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and Tisbury Animal Control, Proulx “will discuss what he’s learned about coyote behavior and describe how to keep yourself and your animals safe,” according to the announcement.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Public hearing continues for Southern Tier project
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission continued its public hearing Thursday night on the proposed affordable housing project Southern Tier. Located at 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the Southern Tier development will neighbor both residential and public/community areas, including the YMCA, Ice Arena, and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School; the one, two, and three-bedroom Southern Tier units will be available to renters with incomes between 30 percent and 110 percent area median income (AMI).
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury master plan seeks more public feedback
Tisbury continues to work on its master plan and is looking for residents to provide input about how they want to see their town developed. There are two ways town residents can currently participate in the formation of the master plan: taking the survey or the virtual public workshops. The community survey is available at bit.ly/3Hlsu2Y. The public workshops will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 pm and on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Registration can be accessed at bit.ly/3CZp2J6, for Feb. 13, and at bit.ly/3GOmI8A, for Feb. 16.
Comments / 0