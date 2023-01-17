Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I was...
In first week as governor, Shapiro prioritizes meeting with Planned Parenthood advocates
HARRISBURG, PA – When campaigning for governor last year, Josh Shapiro championed reproductive health, vowing to keep abortion legal, safe, and accessible in Pennsylvania if elected. And in his first week in office, the 49-year-old Democratic governor prioritized meeting with Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, the political arm of the...
Pennsylvania legislative session stalls
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania lawmakers bid adieu to Harrisburg Wednesday for an unanticipated five-week reprieve from the legislative session schedule. Just one day after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, the Senate gaveled out until Feb. 27 – effectively scrubbing a calendar that had once been packed with session days throughout the winter and into the spring.
Pennsylvania farmland conservation offers short-term pain, long-term gain
HARRISBURG, PA – Environmental groups, year after year, argue that Pennsylvania must prioritize more state funding for conservation projects. This time around, however, they finally feel heard. “Pennsylvania right now, has one thing that it hasn’t had in a long time, if ever … and that is momentum,” said...
