Sunak must come up with long-term growth plan, says Tesco boss
John Allan says it is needed to ensure UK economy recovers from cost of living crisis
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Jan. 19, 2023: Rates Drop Off
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
CNET
Today Is Your Last Chance to Shop Best Buy's Huge 4-Day Tech and Home Sale
Best Buy is currently running a colossal four-day sale on tech, home and fitness gear, but the sale is due to come to a close tonight. If you're in the market for some upgrades, Best Buy's latest sale lets you grab what you need at a discount -- but only for a few more hours.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
TechCrunch
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups
In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 20, 2023: Benchmark Rate Trends Up
Mortgage rates this week went in a mixture of directions, but an important rate is now higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, declined. Mortgage rates...
CNET
The Price of These Jabra Elite Active Earbuds Was Just Slashed in Half
It's difficult to think of earbuds that can beat out AirPods, but that's exactly what we found when we tried out the Jabra Elite Active 65t. When the earbuds first came to market in 2018, they fared better in sound quality than AirPods. The sporty earbuds came to the market...
UK consumer mood slides back to near 50-year low - GfK
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months in January, returning near to historic lows as concerns about the economy and the soaring cost of living tightened the squeeze on household finances, research showed on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,770,000,000 Lost to Blockchain-Related Hacks in 2022: Security Firm SlowMist
Blockchain security firm SlowMist is revealing that hundreds of exploits happened on decentralized networks last year resulting in billions of dollars in losses. In its latest annual report, the security firm says that the crypto industry recorded losses of $3.77 billion in 303 incidents last year, a 61% decrease compared to the $9.79 billion in losses witnessed in 2021.
Analysis-Small and medium companies to boost business travel rebound in 2023
Jan 18 (Reuters) - New York excavation contractor Brian Dietz does not view higher air fares as a deal-breaker for flying and airlines are seeing more small and medium size companies like his feeding a 2023 rebound in business travel.
TechCrunch
Fintech in 2022: A story of falling funding, fewer unicorns and insurtech M&A
But overall, while total fintech funding globally was down markedly last year compared to 2021, numbers were still higher than 2020. Specifically, global fintech funding amounted to $75.2 billion in 2022, down 46% compared with 2021, but up 52% compared to 2020. The second half of the year was especially bleak. Only $10.7 billion of investment dollars went to fund fintech startups in the fourth quarter. About $3.2 billion of that, or nearly 30%, flowed into U.S.-based companies.
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
CNET
Best HP Laptops for 2023
HP laptops offer something for you, whether you're a creative looking to edit photos, a gamer in search of a powerful laptop or a student in need of a small, lightweight laptop. Many of the best HP laptops have features designed for remote or hybrid work such as improved webcams...
