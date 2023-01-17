Bowling Green – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Cadets receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations, and crash investigation among other things. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving, and many other topics.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO