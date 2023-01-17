Read full article on original website
Related
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Ohio
Names are ranked by number of babies born in Ohio from 1990 to 1999.
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Snow is returning to Ohio this weekend; here's what to expect in the Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week has been one for the books. On Thursday, we were talking about 60s and thunderstorms. On Friday, the spring-like temperatures were gone and winter was making itself known. And by Sunday morning, snow showers will come to central Ohio and most of us will...
Photos: Wild river otters doing cute things in NE Ohio
Last week, river otters were spotted splashing in the waters of the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve near Ravenna.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio. All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals. 52-year-old Kelly...
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
What are Ohio’s electric and hybrid vehicle fees?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last October, Dana Adler purchased a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has both a gas combustion engine and a small battery. “I wanted to buy a hybrid car because I thought it was better for the environment and with gas prices on the rise, I thought it would be beneficial to have a […]
Carscoops
Ohio Drivers To Share Highway With Semi-Autonomous Big Rigs Next Month
DriveOhio, the state’s smart vehicle initiative, is taking the next step in its plan to make smarter roadways. In February, a pair of semi-autonomous semi trucks will take to Route 33 in an effort to gather more data. Human drivers will accompany the trucks as a matter of safety.
wktn.com
Patrol Looking for Those Ready to Build Tomorrow
Bowling Green – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Cadets receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations, and crash investigation among other things. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving, and many other topics.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
spectrumnews1.com
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
Comments / 0