ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War

The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio

FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio. All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals. 52-year-old Kelly...
FARMINGTON, MO
NBC4 Columbus

What are Ohio’s electric and hybrid vehicle fees?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last October, Dana Adler purchased a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has both a gas combustion engine and a small battery. “I wanted to buy a hybrid car because I thought it was better for the environment and with gas prices on the rise, I thought it would be beneficial to have a […]
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Patrol Looking for Those Ready to Build Tomorrow

Bowling Green – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Cadets receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations, and crash investigation among other things. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving, and many other topics.
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy