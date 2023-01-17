ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit

A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER, VA
fredericksburg.today

Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase

Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses

Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
theriver953.com

Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Ex-Fauquier Deputy Charged in 100 MPH Crash That Killed Couple

A former sheriff's deputy in Fauquier County, Virginia, has been charged with reckless driving nearly one year after a high-speed crash that killed a husband and wife. Investigators said Brock Smith was going 100 miles per hour in his cruiser when he slammed into the Mary and Brian Dangerfield's car as they began to cross March Road in the couple’s 2018 Toyota Camry on Feb. 25, 2022. The Camry flipped into the median.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
Inside Nova

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Culpeper

Friends, family and Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity’s board members gathered around to kick off their first project since the beginning of the pandemic with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garrison family on Jan. 13. “It’s been unreal to see it actually start,” future homeowner Elizabeth Garrison said....
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
VIRGINIA STATE

