Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
Two teenagers injured in Woodbridge shooting
Two Prince William County teenagers, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday night.
fredericksburg.today
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
Maryland man arrested for supplying cocaine, crack to the Culpeper area
A Maryland man who was a "significant supplier" of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
theriver953.com
VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
Rideshare driver's car stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man driving for a rideshare company was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. DC police said a group of men approached the driver while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE around 3:17 a.m.
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
NBC Washington
Ex-Fauquier Deputy Charged in 100 MPH Crash That Killed Couple
A former sheriff's deputy in Fauquier County, Virginia, has been charged with reckless driving nearly one year after a high-speed crash that killed a husband and wife. Investigators said Brock Smith was going 100 miles per hour in his cruiser when he slammed into the Mary and Brian Dangerfield's car as they began to cross March Road in the couple’s 2018 Toyota Camry on Feb. 25, 2022. The Camry flipped into the median.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police said two people face charges in the murder of a 20-year-old man who disappeared in December and whose body they dumped in Prince George’s County, Md. Jose Abelino Guerrero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 21,...
Inside Nova
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Culpeper
Friends, family and Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity’s board members gathered around to kick off their first project since the beginning of the pandemic with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garrison family on Jan. 13. “It’s been unreal to see it actually start,” future homeowner Elizabeth Garrison said....
Metro News
Berkeley County sheriff responds to scrutiny after daughter’s traffic accident
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is responding to questions about how he responded following his daughter’s Jan. 6 car crash on Cemetery Road outside of Martinsburg. Portions of a Snapchat video posted on Facebook reportedly show Carrie Harmon, 22, the night of the accident expressing...
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
Inside Nova
InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
