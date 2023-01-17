ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

C8 Corvette Music Video Is Pure Cringe

By Steven Symes
 4 days ago
The music industry really is dead…

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest RnB music fan out there, but I can 100% say this new music video from some guy named Josh Remi called “C8” is just laughably cringe. It came onto my radar because of the automotive connection and yaah, I get it, C8 Corvettes are cool and all, but the lyrics sound like something Michael Scott wrote in Prison Mike persona to try gaining street cred. If that’s not bad enough, the intro sequence in the video, before the ear-assaulting music starts, is so cringey I bet most people die of laughter if they don’t just click off the video immediately. Because I’m a professional and all I kept watching.

There’s some story about a woman getting in a fight with her police officer boyfriend and Remi then steals her and the C8 Corvette. I don’t know, it’s all just so ridiculous and nothing that would give The Beastie Boys Sabotagemusic video a run for its money, but that’s setting a pretty high bar. Hell, I grew up watching ZZ Top videos which were ten times better than this schlop.

Many of my fellow automotive journalists are instead just slobbering over this music video because it’s supposedly about a man’s love of a C8 Corvette. The thing is it’s really not; it’s about horrible music, stealing cars, and wondering why people would pay so much to make something so cringe.

By the way, the chick in the video is Emelia Hartford, a fact everyone seems to be missing. Honestly, I didn’t recognize her at all. I only put that together because there’s a hashtag in the video description. So I guess she’s trying to break into the music industry now or something? We’ll see if this becomes a thing.

The thing is there are many great songs about cars, like Black Sunshine by White Zombie, I Can’t Drive 55 by Sammy Hagar, and Satan Is My Motor by Cake, and this definitely is not one of them.

CALIFORNIA STATE
