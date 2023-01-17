Read full article on original website
Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
A Chicken Meal On Wheels
Food trucks are a fascinating concept. The entirety of an eatery gets compacted down into a truck, serving mobilized meals for various occasions. Now, for many, chicken is a beloved staple perfect in any shape or size for any time of the day. Whether chicken and waffles, jerk, or BBQ is the mood, these Metro Detroit food trucks are coming in hot with chicken choices to choose from.
Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan
General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
Closing the wealth gap for Black-owned businesses. Can it be done in Detroit?
Less than 10% of the businesses downtown are Black-owned, and even less than that, 2% of the buildings downtown are Black-owned. In a city with a majority Black population, how did we get here? BridgeDetroit Engagement Director Orlando Bailey sits down with Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance President and CEO Charity Dean, at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference, to talk about how downtown Detroit can invest in and empower Black businesses.
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
Michigan is running out of 313 phone numbers, wants to add 679 area code to Detroit area
New York City's 212 area code, 310 in Los Angeles, and 305 in Miami are often cited as the most "prestigious" three digits to precede your phone number. But Detroit's 313 has also developed a certain cachet. It's become synonymous with a city known for its resilience and part of the city's brand, featured on T-shirts and even tattoos. ...
Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole. "My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to put this back here." All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so...
Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
What retail recreational cannabis licensing could mean for Detroit
It’s been over just over four years since Michiganders voted to make recreational cannabis use legal in this state. Still, for most of that time, you could not buy recreational cannabis in Detroit. That all changed this month as, for the first time, Detroit’s licensed recreational dispensaries began selling cannabis to the public.
Rochester woman's sleepless night becomes Powerball dream come true
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deborah Bates doesn't play Powerball all the time. But on Dec. 14, she was having a hard time falling asleep and was playing on her phone - and that turned into a dream come true. Bates, 65, won $500,000 in the Dec. 14 Powerball drawing...
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
New Detroit Healing Center offers help with mental health challenges after loss
Under the roof of one of the most traditional institutions, this alternative scene on this evening, instead of standing up, people are laying down.
Detroit musician and composer Marcus Elliot talks turning grief into a work of art
Watch the saxophonist and composer perform “Fill The Room With Light” with New Music Detroit at the Orchestra Hall. Last year, saxophonist and composer Marcus Elliot premiered a new composition “Fill The Room With Light.”. A collection of musicians under the banner New Music Detroit commissioned Elliot...
