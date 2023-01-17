Read full article on original website
KEYT
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. State lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths has been a target for Republicans in recent years. Supporters of the ban say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries. Advocates for young transgender people say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents and their doctors.
KEYT
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in federal court in Alexandria came a month after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial. At the retrial this week, the jury needed only a few hours of deliberation before convicting him on all three counts. The case against Speed in Virginia hinged on three devices he bought in 2021. Speed contended the devices are “solvent traps” to collect excess liquid that spills out when a gun is cleaned. Prosecutors said the solvent traps were essentially silencers in disguise.
KEYT
US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year. The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto and former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee. The federal utility has said several coal and gas units had problems just before Christmas as the arctic blast brought strong winds and freezing temperatures. TVA has said it takes full responsibility for the Dec. 23 and 24 rolling blackouts and is undergoing a review of what happened.
KEYT
New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A detention hearing has been scheduled for a felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 detention hearing. Prosecutors say he is a danger to the community, but his defense attorney plans to seek conditions for his release. No one was hurt in the shootings, but the case has reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should consider pretrial detention reforms as New Mexico struggles with persistent violent crime. Police also announced Thursday they are investigating contributions made to the Peña campaign and were trying to determine if the money was generated from drug trafficking.
KEYT
Transgender woman drops suit against Ga. prison officials
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Black transgender woman who sued Georgia prison officials over alleged mistreatment while in custody said she decided not to proceed to trial because she feared the experience would be harmful to her. Ashley Diamond sued Georgia prison officials in November 2020, saying they had failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults and failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment. She was released in August but continued to pursue her lawsuit. The trial was set to begin Thursday in federal court in Macon, but Diamond instead decided to dismiss the lawsuit. Her lawyers said in a news release that she feared reliving the trauma she said she experienced “would be detrimental to her recovery.”
KEYT
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Documents obtained by the AP through a public records request show deputy commissioner and general counsel Debbie Inglis and inspector general Kelly Young received the firing notices on Dec. 27. They occurred a day before the Republican governor’s office released a report documenting lethal injection issues, including widespread failures to conduct required testing on the deadly drugs. Tennessee is still mulling changes to its execution procedures. The issue surfaced at Oscar Smith’s execution, which was called off in April after a testing omission became apparent.
KEYT
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys say the family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer. Prosecutors have separately charged Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley with first-degree murder in 35-year-old Earl Moore’s death, accusing the paramedics of tightly strapping the Black man facedown on a stretcher after police who initially responded to a 911 call at Moore’s home called for an ambulance. Police video of the paramedics’ interactions with Moore increased national attention on the case this month.
