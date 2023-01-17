Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of Popular Singer RevealedNews Breaking LIVEJasper, AL
Cj harris cause of deathcreteJasper, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential you could see your favorite artist performing in Uptown appears to be increasing. The Birmingham City Council has set a date for when they will vote on providing $5 million in funding for a Jefferson County Amphitheater. The council is expected to vote on...
wbrc.com
New Alabaster police station nearing completion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabaster police station is rounding the corner and getting closer to the finish line. Alabaster city leaders say this is a project they have been working on for quite some time and it was important for them to create an inviting space for the public and the officers.
wbrc.com
Columbiana looks for community input on ways to elevate the city
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Columbiana was selected as part of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program and is looking for input from residents about what makes the city special and ideas for making it a tourist stop. The idea is to make Columbiana a place where...
wbrc.com
Grant helps Pelham clean up Cahaba Valley Creek
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cahaba Valley Creek in Pelham is now clean and free of debris after the area was hit with a tornado and then flooding that littered the creek in 2021. Before the creek was cleaned up, city officials say they couldn’t even hear the water flowing...
wbrc.com
Hoover City Council proposes an ordinance for Airbnb’s
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is set to vote on an ordinance that would address the issue of short-term rentals in the city. It’s an issue that city leaders say they have been facing for years, with many of them being used for parties. The goal...
Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash
The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works announces repair plan for water line on Hwy. 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) is preparing to start repair work to a main infrastructure pipe on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant. A 36-inch pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right of way. BWW said they suspect the pipe began leaking near the time of record low temperatures.
wbrc.com
Veteran owned and operated, all-in-one, Birmingham business looks towards growth in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At Your Service is a business in Birmingham that handles landscaping, moving and junk removal. The owners are Cameron Galbreath and Brantley Ledbetter. The two are busy people. Cameron is a senior at the University of Alabama, meanwhile Brantley is in the Army, currently at his annual training in Vermont. But their ambition remains on building their business.
wbrc.com
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
2 Cards Charging 0% Interest Until 2024CompareCredit.com|. The Most Realistic PC Game of 2022Raid Shadow Legends|. California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips.Energy Bill Program|
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
wbrc.com
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m. The pilot was the...
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
ABC 33/40 News
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham adopting new parental leave policy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Friday that the City of Birmingham is making a change to their parental leave policy. Woodfin says every city employee will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave. This new policy includes mothers, fathers, adopters and foster parents according to...
Comments / 0