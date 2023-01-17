Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Crystal Palace welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park today for a game that looks like being a real test for the Eagles. Patrick Vieira's side have lost four of their last five Premier League games, while the Red Devils have won five in a row. Who will emerge victorious? Make sure you know how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream from just $4.99 a month . Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream

Date: Weds 18th January 2023

Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

4K TV channel : Sky Sports Ultra HD

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month)

Canada stream: FuboTV ($19.99/month)

Crystal Palace are yet to record a victory in 2023, with struggling Chelsea the latest team to take three points from the Eagles. A second-half header from Kai Havertz was enough to secure the win for Graham Potter's side on Sunday and take some pressure off the ex-Brighton boss, but Patrick Vieira said afterwards that he didn't believe Palace deserved to lose the game. With a visit from high-flying Newcastle to come at the weekend, though, the Frenchman could be in for a tough week.

There are four changes to the Palace starting line-up tonight. Chris Richards makes his first start for the club, while Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Édouard also come in. Joachim Andersen misses out after being injured against Chelsea, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew drop to the bench.

Manchester United moved to within a point of Manchester City when they notched up a controversial win over the Sky Blues on Saturday. Marcus Rashford was clearly interfering with play from an offside position for Bruno Fernandes' equaliser, but because the England striker didn't touch the ball the officials allowed the goal to stand. Rashford then scored the winner himself just four minutes later. Erik ten Hag's side have now won 13 of their last 14 games in all competitions and will surely be confident of extending that run at Selhurst tonight.

Erik ten Hag makes three changes to his side this evening, with new signing Wout Weghorst making his debut in place of the injured Anthony Martial. Lisandro Martinez and Antony also come in at the expense of Tyrell Malacia and Fred.

The big match kicks off at 8pm GMT today, Wednesday 18th January, at Selhurst Park. Follow our guide on how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Palace vs Man Utd Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United from abroad on Peacock TV . A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream.

UK: Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month .

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account .

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV . You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game – including Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – live on the fuboTV website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer , but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for January

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 18 January

20:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Thursday 19 January

20:00 Man City v Spurs

Saturday 21 January

12:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

17:30 Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sunday 22 January

14:00 Leeds v Brentford

14:00 Man City v Wolves

16:30 Arsenal v Manchester United

Monday 23 January

20:00 Fulham v Spurs