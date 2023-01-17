Read full article on original website
European Markets Muted as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Friday morning as stocks failed to rebound from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed around midday. Retail stocks added 1% while autos fell...
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?
Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
