Olympic star Lolo Jones tells of horrific stalking hell after being harassed by three men who broke into training centre

By Joshua Jones
 2 days ago
OLYMPICS star Lolo Jones has revealed details of her horrific stalking hell.

The American athlete, 40, bravely shared details of the harassment by three men - including one who broke into the training centre and another who came to her house.

Lolo Jones took to Instagram to reveal her struggle with stalkers Credit: Instagram
The American athlete appeared at three Olympic Games Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Jones went public with her painful ordeal to highlight her own struggles and also to help other people stay safe and protected.

The sprinter, hurdler and bobsled ace wrote to her 569,000 Instagram followers: "In the last year, I’ve had three different male stalkers.

"Three times now where guys have crossed the line, jeopardized my and my friends' safety and altered my life.

"One guy broke into the Olympic training center and stayed overnight in hopes to find me.

"Another guy has continued to harass my friends in attempts to reach me.

"And lastly, a guy stalked my house and told the police he knew me from Instagram and I invited him to come live with me.

"I’m DONE.

"If there was any confusion here is me being very f***ing clear: I’m not interested. EVER. This is not the way to go."

Survivor Jones shared a selfie in her car, a CCTV screenshot and some tips to take extra precautions - including calling the police from a well-lit area and carrying a form of self-protection.

The devout Christian, who has been public about her virginity, received lots of support in the comments section of the social media post.

One said: "Sending prayers and love and strength. I’m so so sorry to hear this."

Another wrote: "I have no words for the lengths people go. It’s sickening."

A third added: "Sending protection and covering Lolo. I’m so sorry you’ve experienced this."

Another user replied: "Sad to hear. No woman should ever have to live in fear of a man. No person period should have to live in fear of another human."

And a final person simply typed: "Stay strong."

The 2008 100m hurdles world champion appeared at three Olympics - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and the Sochi 2014 winter edition.

Away from sport, the Iowa-born speedster has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother in the USA.

