Who Knew a Laptop Bag Could Be This Chic?

19 computer carryalls that could double for trendy designer bags.

It feels like we have all just barely adjusted to working from home with walking pads and double monitors when now suddenly more and more workplaces are reintegrating in-office workdays. Whether you are back in the office two, four, or five days a week, this is not an easy transition. Getting ready to be in the office more frequently involves planning out the little details like packing up a lunch and a workbag.

What once was a commute from the bedroom to the living room is now multiple freeways, buses or subway lines. Lugging your laptop to and from the office can be a nuisance, but if it’s going to weigh you down (literally), you might as well look good while doing it. Comfortably commuting with your most prized possession (aka work laptop) is extremely important. The old canvas tote bag does not make the cut these days. Thankfully, there are several brands out there that have designed the ideal laptop bag for women with everything from fabric durability to water bottle pockets in mind. And best of all, none of them will ruin your work ‘fit. If there’s one perk for going back into the office it’s investing in new office attire and accessories.

Finding a new women's laptop bag is typically a trial-and-error process, but we’ve scouted out the 19 best options so that you can confidently purchase the best one for you. Any of these bags will make you look like you never left the office in the first place!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

19 Best Laptop Bags for Women

Cuyana

The System Tote from Cuyana makes the top of our list because of its chic, timeless and versatile design. It has a built-in snap system so you can easily attach Cuyana Add-Ons like their laptop sleeve, adjustable strap or pouch insert. Not to mention it’s crafted from Italian leather and can be monogrammed. Cuyana System Tote, $278 at Cuyana

Revolve

We would be sorely mistaken to not include an option from BEIS, the ultimate travel accessory line founded by Shay Mitchell. Their Work Tote features a removable shoulder strap, trolley pass for travel, removable inner pouch, padded laptop sleeve, slip pockets, and a key ring. It’s stylish enough to transition from your 9-5 to happy hour. BEIS The Work Tote In Beige, $138 at Revolve

Dagne Dover

The Allyn Tote from Dagne Dover has every interior feature you could imagine and more. It has a sleek exterior look and comes in three different sizes so you can pick the best fit for you and your laptop. Inside it has a neoprene laptop sleeve, side slip pocket, adjustable snap fastener, key leash, bottle holder, zipper pocket and three more slip pockets. What more could you need? Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote, $259 at Dagne Dover

Lululemon knows how to make products that withstand the test of time and different weather conditions. This tote bag option is big enough to act as a weekend bag and durable enough to be used as a daily work bag. It’s made from lightweight water-repellent fabric and features adjustable shoulder straps and interior slip and bottle pockets. Lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag 22L, $88 at Lululemon

Nordstrom

Are you over the feeling of weighing down one shoulder with your laptop? A backpack is a great option for anyone braving the distance and commuting to work by foot or bike . The Kaya backpack from Calpak is secure with a two-way top-zip closure, adjustable straps, trolley pass and exterior zip laptop compartment with snap-tab sleeve. Calpak Kaya Faux Leather Laptop Backpack, $128 at Nordstrom

Freja NYC

The Paloma Tote bag is the dream accessory for any minimalist that simply has a lot to lug around at all times. The sleek exterior expertly hides the main zipper compartment that is wide enough for a 15-16” laptop and two accordion-style compartments that can fit a 13” laptop. The zipper is shortened on the main compartment so you can easily slip your water bottle in and out and there are several interior pockets for pens, sunglasses, your phone and more. Freja New York Paloma Tote Taupe, $358 at Freja NYC

Everlane

If you prefer a longer-length bag rather than a wide one, look no further. This Italian leather tote bag from Everlane fits a 13” laptop, has an internal slip and zipper pocket, adjustable shoulder strap and snap closure. Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag, $250 from Everlane

Dagne Dover

Seasonality can apply to your work bag too and the Vida Tote from Dagne Dover screams “Summer Bag.” It is made from 100% organic cotton, fits a 13” laptop, features 4 exterior pockets, an interior slip pocket with Velcro closure, a key ring, an exterior phone pocket, a bottle holder and much more. Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag, $155 at Dagne Dover

Shopbop

This Staud bag is perfect for the person looking to go full fashionista at work. It is ideal for the true minimalist with a removable zip pouch for loose belongings, an adjustable shoulder strap, and the brand’s signature handle design. Staud Shirley Bag, $295 at Shopbop

You can’t go wrong with this iconic, lightweight nylon carry-all from MZ Wallace. It can fit up to a 17” laptop and includes three removable zip pouches, with the largest one being big enough to cover a 15” laptop. It is water and stain resistant and fastened with a top zip closure. MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote, $235 at Bloomingdale’s

By Banoo

By Banoo has created the perfect boardroom work bag. Built for the true professional, this briefcase bag has a chic yet serious exterior design with all the required interior features. It has a 15” padded laptop pocket, two smaller interior pockets, one exterior pocket and two detachable leather straps. By Banoo Signature Briefcase, $353 at By Banoo

Calpak Travel

This Calpak bag is not like the other totes, it comes with a removable organizational insert with a 16” laptop pocket, three interior pockets, four exterior pockets, a trolley pass and an adjustable, removable strap. You can leave the tote as a blank canvas with no interior pockets or attach the insert. Either way, it is ready to act as your everyday go-to bag. Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag, $178 at Calpak

Lo and Sons

Ever wish you brought a backup pair of shoes to work for when those blisters start to act up? This laptop bag from Lo & Sons already thought of that with a discreet shoe compartment at the bottom of the tote. Not to mention it also features a suitcase trolley pass, a 13” padded laptop compartment, and multiple organization interior pockets, including a water bottle slip. It can carry all of your essentials across the town or country. Lo & Sons ​​O.G. 2, $264.60 at Lo & Sons

The Longchamp totes are back with a vengeance. What once was the “It Bag” of the early 2000s is back to being on-trend and we aren’t complaining about it. The classic nylon design features a top zipper closure to keep all your belongings safe and features an interior slip pocket. The black snap closure elevates the tote’s look, making it perfect for daily office use. Longchamp Le Pliage Large Recycled Nylon Shoulder Bag, $155 at Bloomingdale’s

Amazon

The most affordable option on our list, this durable computer tote from NUBILY is water-repellant, scratch-resistant, and structured to protect your belongings. It can fit up to a 15.6” laptop in the padded foam compartment and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. The interior features multiple slip pockets, a zipper pocket, an iPad pocket and more. Leather Computer Tote Bag, $45.99 on Amazon

Tory knows how to craft an excellent leather accessory and this tote is no exception. Made from Italian pebbled leather, the Perry Tote fits a 13” laptop in the center zipper pocket and features three open pockets for organization. Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, $448 at Bloomingdale’s

Leatherology

While this is the priciest option on our list, the Leatherology Totes comes as a set with a leather envelope-style laptop sleeve. Both the tote and the laptop sleeve are made from high-quality Italian leather. The bag itself also features a zipper pocket, two open slip pockets, a back exterior pocket and a trolley pass. Bonus: both the bag and the envelope sleeve can be customized with your initials. Leatherology Laptop Bag Set, $450 at Leatherology

Cuyana

This is another longer-length tote option from Cuyana that can fit a 16” laptop in the interior sleeve pocket. It features a zipper top closure and a secondary interior slip pocket. Sleek and spacious, this option is made from Italian leather and can be personalized with your initials. Cuyana Tall Structured Leather Zipper Tote, $248 at Cuyana

Lululemon

Of course, Lululemon would also make an extremely versatile laptop backpack! The New Crew backpack was designed for everything from work to working out with compartments for your laptop, workout gear, and water bottle. The padded interior pocket fits a 15” laptop and much more. Lululemon New Crew Backpack 22L, $98 at Lululemon