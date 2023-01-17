ATHENS – Devin Willock’s father remains with family in Gainesville, Ga., and says he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences. Dave Willock, the father of the Georgia football player who died in a car accident early Sunday morning, said he, too, read reports of a press conference being planned for Thursday afternoon by Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. He said he doesn’t plan to be there and he has no plans at this time to sue the University of Georgia.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO