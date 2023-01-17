Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV
Traffic delayed after crash on Stevens Creek Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on Stevens Creek Road near River Watch Parkway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. As of 9:02 a.m., the scene was clear and traffic was moving.
WRDW-TV
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
WRDW-TV
Our Chris Lloyd rides BMX at a local track!
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Thursday night.
WRDW-TV
Local residents listen to economic forecast from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia economists held the annual outlook luncheon on Thursday. The event was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center. Cal Wray, head of Augusta’s Economic Development Authority gave the local economic forecast. And Ben Ayers, dean of the UGA Terry College of Business,...
WRDW-TV
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The crash...
WRDW-TV
Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
WRDW-TV
One person dead in Saluda County car accident
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County, South Carolina on Friday night. According to trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:00 p.m. on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about ten miles west of Saluda.
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia, and every...
WRDW-TV
‘I was in shock’: Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family is devastated by the loss of a pregnant mother and her unborn child. The mother, Anniebel Hall, was just 24 years old. Not only was she a mother, but she was also a wife and friend whose family says left an impact on everyone she met.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions.
WRDW-TV
1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
WRDW-TV
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Breaking the bank before they enter the beauty business
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reducing stress on the job, improving finances, and spending more time with family are among the top new year resolutions for 2023. All reasons workers continue to leave jobs for new opportunities. A career in skin care is especially appealing for nurses burned out from the pandemic, but our I-TEAM found students in the new, growing business are losing time, money, and second careers.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing, possibly homeless man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing for nearly one year. Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Anthony Broughton has not been seen since he was released from prison in March 2022. Broughton was dropped off on the 1300 block of Green St. and investigators believe he may be homeless.
WRDW-TV
Businesses rally and raise funds for Justin
'I was in shock': Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in Burke County crash.
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
