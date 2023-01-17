ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’

Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years

Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
thunderboltradio.com

Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death

A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
MEMPHIS, TN
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

