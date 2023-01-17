Read full article on original website
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
fourstateshomepage.com
Parson wants to expand I-70 lanes in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest updates from Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address Wednesday is major updates to Interstate 70 in Missouri. In his annual address, Parson touched on education, workforce development, infrastructure and childcare, but a big focus during in legislative request to lawmakers includes widen I-70 in both directions in suburban parts of Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
myozarksonline.com
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Laclede Record
TROY “CRAIG’’ DAMPIER
Troy “Craig’’ Dampier, 52, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Sept. 11 1969, to Dorothy Mae “Jill’’ Glendenning Ivey and Troy Dampier Jr., who both preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Misty Dickinson; his grandparents, Cleo and Elizabeth Glendenning and Troy and Lisa (Vaughn) Dampier.
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
kwos.com
BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed
Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
KRMS Radio
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
