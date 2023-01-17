‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1.

The right lane is expected to remain closed through Wednesday morning.

VDOT says a failed patch caused a large pothole to form on the bridge deck surface.

Crews will make the repairs and evaluate the bridge deck to ensure there are no other issues that need to be addressed, according to VDOT.

