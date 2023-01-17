Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
WCNC
NFL Playoffs Divisional Round predictions: Niners, Eagles to advance?
SAN FRANCISCO — The NFL playoffs have already provided plenty of excitement heading into the divisional round, where four high profile matchups await. Will Patrick Mahomes lead Kansas City to another Super Bowl victory? Can Dak Prescott get Dallas over the hump? Or will one of the league’s young star quarterbacks lead their team to glory, like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or even Trevor Lawrence?
Giants vs. Eagles Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch The 2023 NFL Playoffs Online
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL playoffs! Anything can happen when division rivals square off in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with the NFC’s best record (14-3), while the Giants ended the year with a respectable 9-7-1 mark. Philadelphia defeated New York in both their meetings this season (a 48-22 victory in Week 14 and a 22-16 win in Week 18), but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley didn’t play in Week 18. Can Jalen Hurts and company win their third game of the season against the Giants, or will...
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
WCNC
Mia & Eugene's Football Fun Picks - the Divisional Round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to talk football and not just any football, it’s the "Divisional Round!" Here are the games we will be watching. Matchups. The Giants taking...
WCNC
Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? | Locked On NFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If 2022 was the final image of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a disappointing one. Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, took a step back this year as his team went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing the final game of the regular season to NFC North rival Detroit.
Hours before Eagles-Giants, fans show their spirit, enjoy their spirits
PHILADELPHIA – Kick-off for the Eagles-Giants NFC playoff game was still eight hours away early Saturday afternoon. But many fans already had begun their pregame revelry, though most parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field hadn’t yet opened. ...
Panthers deny claim that Nicole Tepper violated NFL inclusivity training requirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A report that Nicole Tepper, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Carolina Panthers, did not complete inclusivity training ahead of the search for a head coach is being denied by team sources. On Thursday, CBS Sports published a story that stated NFL executives had spoken to...
WCNC
Greg Olsen gives thoughts on Panthers coaching search, Sean Payton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen hasn't played for the team in a few years, so like many Charlotteans, he's more of a fan now. And like many of his fellow Panthers fans, he's grappling this week with the fact that the team is set to interview former rival Sean Payton for the head coaching position this week.
