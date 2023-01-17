Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios

Read full article on original website
Redline Athletics to bring youth performance training to north McKinney
The facility will have a similar look to these renderings of the Frisco facility, Merle said. (Renderings courtesy Redline Athletics) Redline Athletics is expected to open its first McKinney location in the Urban Garages development in the northern portion of the city. The business offers “comprehensive athletic development,” including speed...
Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands
Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development
Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
tourcounsel.com
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
Josey Records bringing old-school goods to Plano
Josey Records has a large selection of vinyl records, CDs and books. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas-based Josey Records is opening its fifth location in Plano on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from the company. The store will be located at 6940 Coit Road and will offer various products from different decades, including vinyl records, posters, CDs, books, apparel and more. Josey Records has other locations in Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lubbock. 214-227-2333. www.joseyrecords.com/
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
McAfee Corp. to create new regional headquarters at The Star in Frisco
Online protection company McAfee Corp. announced it would base its regional headquarters in facilities at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Frisco Economic Development Corp.) A Jan. 19 news release from the online protection company McAfee Corp. announced it would begin moving into facilities at The Star in mid-2023. “What a...
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
Caddo Office Reimagined adds private office space in Plano
Caddo Office Reimagined opened in Plano on Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined opened Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. This is the company's eighth location in North Texas, including a Plano location at 8105 Rasor Blvd. “Our purpose is to create...
TruVet Pet Hospital offers emergency, urgent care treatment in west Frisco
TruVet Pet Hospital is now open at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) TruVet Pet Hospital opened in late October at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats throughout the region, including Little Elm, The Colony and Plano, according to its website. Its services include advanced digital X-rays, vaccinations, surgery, preventative care and more. 469-956-6900. www.truvetpethospital.com.
Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano
Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
The Pantry Restaurant to close in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Pantry’s last day of operations will be Jan. 22, according to the restaurant’s owner. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Pantry Restaurant will permanently close its doors Jan. 23 on the square in downtown McKinney, according to the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, located at 214 E. Louisiana St.,...
