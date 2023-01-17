Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Capital Region Medical Center opens $20M ASC
Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC Jan. 19, the News Tribune reported Jan. 20. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center is beneath the physicians' building at the hospital. It offers outpatient services such as podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics. Capital Region Medical...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death
A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
krcgtv.com
Department of Corrections will conduct autopsy after inmate death
Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Donald Morris, 77, was serving a 79-sentence for three counts of kidnapping and armed criminal action and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted murder out of St. Louis County.
krcgtv.com
Fulton students donate stuffed animals to police department
Fulton honors students made a cuddly donation to the police department Wednesday after COVID regulations forced them to think outside of the "toy box". According to a Facebook post by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton High School National Honors Society students donated stuffed animals, originally meant to go to kids in hospitals, to the police department.
Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Church leaders, advocates celebrate Afghan refugees one year anniversary in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday evening, church leaders and advocates in Jefferson City gathered at First United Methodist Church to commemorate and reflect on the one year anniversary of Afghan refugees becoming fellow members of the community. Catholic Charities Executive Director Dan Lester described the impact of welcoming the refugees...
krcgtv.com
CPS responds to pushback to students attendance at diversity event with a drag performance
COLUMBIA — A drag performance at Columbia's annual Columbia Values Diversity Day is stirring controversy after Columbia Public Schools Students were in attendance. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the superintendent of CPS Friday afternoon and the mayor of Columbia after some middle-school-aged students saw a drag performance at the city's Diversity Day event.
Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case
Boone County's top election official is asking the court to let her join a former state representative's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. The post Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cass County man released from prison Friday after judge grants expungement
Adam Mace is officially a free man Friday, 24 hours after a judge ruled in his favor to grant him expungement.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Downtown Community Improvement District helps businesses buy security cameras
Columbia — The District Downtown makes up 50 square blocks with roughly 600 businesses. The Community Improvement District is an organization that aims to keep the area safe. The group is now accepting applications for its Exterior Camera Grant Program. “It’s a reimbursement grant so they would get up...
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two people shot, one fatally, during altercation in Chariton County
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Investigators in north central Missouri work to sort out what led to a deadly shooting Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Keytesville in Chariton County. Sgt. Justin Dunn told KTVO investigators were called to a possible home invasion at a residence...
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
