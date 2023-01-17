ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

beckersasc.com

Capital Region Medical Center opens $20M ASC

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC Jan. 19, the News Tribune reported Jan. 20. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center is beneath the physicians' building at the hospital. It offers outpatient services such as podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics. Capital Region Medical...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death

A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Department of Corrections will conduct autopsy after inmate death

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Donald Morris, 77, was serving a 79-sentence for three counts of kidnapping and armed criminal action and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted murder out of St. Louis County.
krcgtv.com

Fulton students donate stuffed animals to police department

Fulton honors students made a cuddly donation to the police department Wednesday after COVID regulations forced them to think outside of the "toy box". According to a Facebook post by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton High School National Honors Society students donated stuffed animals, originally meant to go to kids in hospitals, to the police department.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

CPS responds to pushback to students attendance at diversity event with a drag performance

COLUMBIA — A drag performance at Columbia's annual Columbia Values Diversity Day is stirring controversy after Columbia Public Schools Students were in attendance. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the superintendent of CPS Friday afternoon and the mayor of Columbia after some middle-school-aged students saw a drag performance at the city's Diversity Day event.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia

The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

