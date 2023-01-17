Read full article on original website
12 inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford. News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their […]
East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says
EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen. Residents aired their grievances on […]
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
German Biomed Researchers Pick New Haven For U.S. Post
A German biomedical research institute is putting down roots in New Haven, with newly announced plans to move into a local lab space later this year as it partners with a biopharmaceutical company to study “immunology and tissue engineering.”. That research firm is called BioMed X. On Monday,...
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale
When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Live Interview: Should Derby Privatize The City's WPCA?
DERBY — In a live interview with The Valley Indy, Jack Walsh talks about an effort underway exploring whether the City of Derby, Connecticut should sell its WPCA to a private company. Walsh is the chairman of an appointed committee looking into the idea. Click the play button to...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Annmarie Drugonis Will Seek Re-Election As Seymour First Selectwoman
SEYMOUR — Republican First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis announced on Wednesday she is seeking re-election. Standing before a crowd of about 85 supporters gathered at the newly opened Housatonic House Restaurant on Route 34, Drugonis said while she’s proud of the accomplishments made on her administration’s watch, there’s more to be done.
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
Plans announced to develop West Hartford blighted property into affordable housing
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted property in West Hartford and turn it into affordable housing. State officials announced on Wednesday that close to $1 million will go towards converting 900 Farmington Ave. into a 44-unit mixed-income multifamily residential complex. West Hartford Mayor Sherri Cantor says it […]
Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy
NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
Sikorsky celebrates milestone after losing multibillion-dollar contract
Stratford-based Sikorsky marked its 5,000th "Hawk" helicopter on Friday, and assured workers their jobs are safe, despite losing a multibillion contract to replace the Army’s workforce Black Hawk chopper.
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
‘I’m not used to asking for help.’ Trumbull doctor needs lifesaving kidney transplant
A longtime Trumbull doctor who spent decades saving people's lives, now needs someone to save his.
