Shelton, CT

WTNH

12 inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford. News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says

EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen.  Residents aired their grievances on […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale

When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
New Haven Independent

Live Interview: Should Derby Privatize The City's WPCA?

DERBY — In a live interview with The Valley Indy, Jack Walsh talks about an effort underway exploring whether the City of Derby, Connecticut should sell its WPCA to a private company. Walsh is the chairman of an appointed committee looking into the idea. Click the play button to...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Annmarie Drugonis Will Seek Re-Election As Seymour First Selectwoman

SEYMOUR — Republican First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis announced on Wednesday she is seeking re-election. Standing before a crowd of about 85 supporters gathered at the newly opened Housatonic House Restaurant on Route 34, Drugonis said while she’s proud of the accomplishments made on her administration’s watch, there’s more to be done.
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy

NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
NORWICH, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE

