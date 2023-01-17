ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Claudia Lamascolo

Chicken Wing Recipes

If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
RadarOnline

Feel Like Chicken Tonight? Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley Chowing Down On Bird Steak Sandwiches For First Prison Dinner

Hopefully, Julie Chrisley feels like chicken tonight! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that after checking into the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, the Chrisley Knows Best star's first prison dinner will be a chicken cheese steak sandwich, and that's not all.Officials at FMC Lexington tell RadarOnline.com if Julie can't stomach the prison's meat, she can pick from bean or pasta salad. She can also pair her sandwich or salad with carrots and, of course, prison bread rolls. As this outlet reported, Julie's well-balanced dinner will come only hours after she turned herself in to serve her 7-year sentence. She begged...
LEXINGTON, KY
Mashed

Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?

There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
Fox17

Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food,...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell

Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
Mashed

Taco Bell's Chicken Wings Are Making A Return In Time For Super Bowl LVII

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so they say, and that certainly seems to have been the case with Taco Bell's crispy chicken wings. While chicken wings might not be the first thing you think when you think of the world's most famous burrito purveyors, they really are selling wings now, at least for a limited time. After they disappeared from menus last winter, fans have been craving the return of these bright orange wings and they're finally getting what they wish for, albeit for a limited time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy