AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that two emergency medical professionals should stand trial on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. Prosecutors filed charges against the pair on Jan. 9. If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow ordered both to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as the government in Warsaw pushes its Western allies to move faster on supplying Kyiv with more military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated over sending...
