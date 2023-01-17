ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Circus theme has patrons under 'Big Top' at Food Truck a Palooza inside Monroeville Convention Center

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Food Truck a Palooza brought families from across Western Pennsylvania to the Monroeville Convention Center for some fun under the Big Top.

The sixth annual installment of one of the nation’s largest indoor food truck festival featured a circus theme complete with clowns, stilt walkers, puppeteers, face painting and much more to compliment a variety of cuisines.

Sixteen food trucks and five other vendors surrounded a square circus ring that was in the center of the main hall at 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.

“I was pleased,” said Dee Weinberg , show producer and president of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh. “I thought it was something different. People were excited about it. It brought in an additional crowd of families with children. I was very pleased.”

Total attendance on Jan. 14 was 1,090,

Weinberg said it was hard to gauge how many people may participate due to the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of last year’s event.

“It met our expectations,” Weinberg said of the palooza’s return.

O’Ryan the O’Mazing Stilt Walker and Juggler made his way around the center interacting with guests. He also danced with puppets crafted by middle schoolers at Falk Laboratory School, a private K-8 school of the University of Pittsburgh.

Puppeteers were under the direction of master teacher Cheryl Capezzuti. Other entertainers included Weird Eric the Magician and Pittsburgh’s Shrine Clowns.

Maris Morley, 8, of Murrysville was able to try on a puppet outfit and dance around.

“It feels like I was really talk,” Maris said of the experience. She said her favorite part of the day was getting her face painted as a rainbow tiger.

“It’s great to try new foods from all around the world, all kinds of different cuisines,” said her father, Scott Morley. “The kids enjoyed the entertainment as well. It was a fun afternoon out.”

Food trucks included PGH Crepes, Country Mountain Moonshine, Brew Wagon, Revival Chili, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Hoshi, featuring Japanese hibachi.

Larry Fetterman of Penn Hills, owner of Pappy’s Gourmet Popcorn, said he and his family enjoyed seeing those who attended, and were able to trade with the other food trucks.

“We all support each other,” Fetterman said. It was unclear if Pappy’s would return next year.

Robert DiEmidio of Blawnox said he had a great time at the event and raved about Pappy’s chocolate cherry popcorn.

Food Truck a Palooza sponsors included T-Mobile, HARVIE, Monroeville Kia, Visit Monroeville, Inspire Clean Energy, Leaf Guard and Sundance Vacations.

Information about upcoming convention center events can be found at monroevilleconventioncenter.com.

