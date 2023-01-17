Read full article on original website
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
KSBW.com
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California
The state has seen widespread flooding as a series of atmospheric rivers brought multiple bouts of heavy rain and snow. The post Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California appeared first on Talker.
svvoice.com
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
NBC Bay Area
Aftershocks Follow 3.5M Earthquake South of Gilroy: USGS
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor initially was reported as a 3.8 magnitude. The quake hit at 9:15 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Gilroy and about 2.5 miles south of San Juan Bautista , the USGS said.
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
