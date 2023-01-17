ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corralitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads

Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards

Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
OAKLAND, CA
svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
NBC Bay Area

Aftershocks Follow 3.5M Earthquake South of Gilroy: USGS

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor initially was reported as a 3.8 magnitude. The quake hit at 9:15 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Gilroy and about 2.5 miles south of San Juan Bautista , the USGS said.
GILROY, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy