Austin, TX

Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 404 and FM 973 improvement project

TAYLOR, Texas — Officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for the CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project. The project includes work at the intersection of CR 404 and FM 973 that will widen both roads. CR 404 will be four lanes and FM 973 will be three lanes, including one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and right turn lanes to the Samsung facility driveways.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Tax filing help available for some working Austin families

AUSTIN, Texas — The IRS just announced the start of the tax filing season -- Monday, Jan. 23. The agency expects over 168 million returns will be filed by this year's deadline on April 18. Need help filing your taxes? You can soon get it. The Foundation Communities is...
AUSTIN, TX
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested

The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
AUSTIN, TX
APD SWAT team responding to incident in SE Austin

The Austin Police Department SWAT team is currently responding to an incident in southeast Austin, possibly involving a barricaded subject. The department said homes near the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive are being evacuated due to the ongoing threat. Citizens are advised to avoid the area. CBS Austin has...
AUSTIN, TX
Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown burglaries

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three men who were possibly involved in several break-ins downtown. The burglaries happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
Police identify man killed in downtown officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department said 31-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin was shot and killed by an officer downtown Sunday night. Just after 11:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man shooting near the intersection of Lavaca Street and 5th Street. Callers said someone had been shot and the scene was chaotic as people tried to run.
AUSTIN, TX
One injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Del Valle early Friday morning. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m. They found the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. ALSO...
DEL VALLE, TX
Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated assault

The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for a felony offense of aggravated assault. Police said 36-year-old Drew Cullen Boeker has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” tall and 170 pounds. ALSO | Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown...
ROUND ROCK, TX

