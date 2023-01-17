Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Bucks having to find ways to win at less than full strength
MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games.
WVNews
Warriors beat Cavaliers without resting Curry, Thompson
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
WVNews
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
WVNews
Duke 68, Miami 66
MIAMI (15-4) Omier 3-9 3-5 9, Miller 7-13 2-2 19, Pack 6-15 2-2 18, Poplar 1-3 0-0 2, Wong 2-8 1-2 7, Joseph 1-8 0-0 3, Beverly 0-2 2-2 2, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Casey 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-63 12-15 66.
Comments / 0