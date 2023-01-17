Read full article on original website
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE
D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Raw XXX Promo, Daniel Garcia Likes His New Wrestling Gear, | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. - Chris Jericho reacted to appearing on the promo for WWE Raw XXX. - Daniel Garcia is mad he lost to Action Andretti, but he's keeping the pants. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday, January 20, amassed...
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring
Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
More Details Behind The WWE-Saudi Arabia Rumors, What Talent And Staff Knew
WWE sources are adamant that no sale to Saudi Arabia has taken place as of yet. As noted repeatedly on official Fightful outlets and channels, there was nothing we could gain to indicate a sale was actually taking place despite reports otherwise and vague gifs referencing it. However, the rumors specifically of a sale to Saudi Arabia were the murmurs in question, and we have heard that Vince McMahon himself had conversations along the way, but that doesn't mean a sale is incoming.
Gail Kim Has 'Passed Along The Idea' Of Working With Other Companies Like Stardom For All-Women's Show
Gail Kim would love to work with other promotions. Since WWE Evolution in 2018, all-female shows have become a major talking point in wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance held their own all-female show in 2021 with NWA Empowerrr. There were no follow up WWE Evolution or NWA Empowerrr shows.
WWE SmackDown On 1/20/23 Sees A Decrease In Preliminary Viewership
Preliminary viewership is in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 20. SpoilerTV previously reported on Saturday, January 21, that WWE SmackDown on January 20 averaged 2.113 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.191 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.035 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Details, Contract Status' On Several Wrestlers
Fightful Select has learned details behind several names and their contract status'. Although she hasn't popped back up in WWE as of yet, Fightful is told that not only is Chelsea Green signed to WWE, she has been for quite some time and is still awaiting creative. We've asked her to confirm personally a number of times, but that won't happen for obvious reasons. Green shut down her Onlyfans page recently, and Major Pod had to limit the production of new Chelsea Green merchandise as a result of her signing.
NXT Level Up Results (1/20): Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons, Damon Kemp Compete
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/20) Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson. Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine,...
Kazuchika Okada On Wrestle Kingdom Night 2, Kevin Nash Update, New AEW Backstage Hire | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. - Kazuchika Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated about the upcoming second night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Okada will team with Togi Makabe Japan against NOAH stars Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura. In the interview, Okada explains how he views interpromotional bouts.
KiLynn King: AEW Return, NWA Work, Free Agency, Mickie James | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to KiLynn King, who has worked AEW, NWA, IMPACT and more. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March
Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
MLW Announces New Partnership With REELZ To Air 'MLW Underground' Every Tuesday Beginning On 2/7
MLW returns to "the underground" and finds a new home on TV. MLW Underground was once the flagship show of MLW when the promotion first premiered in 2002. featuring names like CM Punk and Raven with Joey Styles on the call, MLW Underground showcased what Major League Wrestling was capable of.
More Details Behind Switchblade Jay White Leaving NJPW, Future
A major name in wrestling's contract is up very soon. Fightful Select has learned that Switchblade Jay White's contract is up relatively soon, and is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, per those in the company. Those that we've spoken to believe both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are interested in getting the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, however, WWE sources seemed confident they would land him. However, that's far from official as it was noted from sources within multiple companies that they can't officially reach out to him until his deal is up. Until that happens, there's no guarantee he'll leave NJPW.
WWE NXT On 1/17 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership for the January 17, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 17, 2023 drew 600,000 viewers. This number is down from the 700,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which...
1/19 IMPACT Wrestling Draws Highest Viewership Number Since August 2022, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership numbers are in for the January 19, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 19 drew 115,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 81,000 viewers that the show recorded on January 12. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02...
Spoilers: Knockouts Debut, New No Surrender Match At 1/20 IMPACT Tapings
Big spoilers coming out the January 20 IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT held its latest set of television tapings on January 20 from Kissimmee, FL. During the tapings, multiple Knockouts debuted, a new match was set up for No Surrender, and more. Read below if you want to be spoiled (courtesy...
UFC Announces Partnership With U.S. Integrity To Monitor Unusual Betting Activity On Fights
The UFC officially announced via a press release on Thursday, that they've partnered with U.S. Integrity, a "leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company" to help monitor unusual wagering activity on fights in the promotion. The company initially launched the investigation into the UFC Vegas 64 bout between Darrick Minner and...
Viewership For AEW Dynamite On 1/18/23 Holds Steady, Demo Rating Dips
The numbers are in for the January 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 969,000 viewers. This number is up a tick from the 967,000 viewers the show posted on January 4, and the show's highest viewership since October 26.
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Added To 1/27 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (1/27) - Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final: Banger Bros (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) vs. Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla w/ B-Fab) - Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final: Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) - Kevin Owens vs. Solo...
