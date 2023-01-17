A major name in wrestling's contract is up very soon. Fightful Select has learned that Switchblade Jay White's contract is up relatively soon, and is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, per those in the company. Those that we've spoken to believe both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are interested in getting the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, however, WWE sources seemed confident they would land him. However, that's far from official as it was noted from sources within multiple companies that they can't officially reach out to him until his deal is up. Until that happens, there's no guarantee he'll leave NJPW.

2 DAYS AGO