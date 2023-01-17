ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say

A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

