Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Related
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Cops Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3, 2023.
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say
A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting
An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Man sought since summer in Atlantic City killing is arrested, officials say
A man being sought for more than four months for his role in a fatal shooting in Atlantic City last summer was found and arrested on Wednesday, officials said. Kenneth Creek, 48, of Atlantic City, had already been indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses prior to his capture, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
Police release new details about Jenkintown double murder
When officers breeched the door and made their way inside, Verity Beck walked down the steps with her hands raised. "She just confirmed that her parents were deceased and she was concerned about her cats and dogs. They were the only words that she uttered," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.
Should English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cross the Atlantic City Expressway?
Is it time for English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township to cross over the Atlantic City Expressway?. I ponder that question quite a bit as I sit in traffic on the Black Horse Pike between English Creek and the Hamilton Mall area in Mays Landing. Right now, if you...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0