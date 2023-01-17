Read full article on original website
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores.
mymoinfo.com
Festus receiving ideas for the barn project
(Festus) The City of Festus recently received its first submitted concepts of what the barn in Crites Memorial Park could look like as a future reception hall. The Festus City Council along with Mayor Sam Richards decided to use some remaining ARPA funds to renovate the barn a few months ago. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says what they presented by one design firm was pretty impressive.
From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All
The world now stans the Candyman's van shop after he went viral on Twitter this week
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
myleaderpaper.com
Tanglefoot Creamery rolled ice cream shop to open in Festus
Ryleigh Ramey said her family is bringing something new to the area – a rolled ice cream shop. She is the manager of Tanglefoot Creamery, which is expected to open Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop is housed in the bottom floor of a two-story office building at 1160B E....
edglentoday.com
Drunken Fish, Kimichi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Eskimo Hut Opening Soon In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Work on the buildings for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus
The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis
You can almost imagine you are languidly lounging at a bayside cafe in Hilo
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 1/19/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
stljewishlight.org
Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels
Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Macy’s at Chesterfield Mall Is Having a Fixture Liquidation Sale [PHOTOS]
Chesterfield Mall was once a bustling establishment, but now it’s considered a ghost mall. Most of the storefronts inside are shuttered and the future of the land is uncertain. But that doesn’t mean that you still can’t find some hot items or a good sale at Chesterfield Mall....
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
