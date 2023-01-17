ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

mymoinfo.com

Festus receiving ideas for the barn project

(Festus) The City of Festus recently received its first submitted concepts of what the barn in Crites Memorial Park could look like as a future reception hall. The Festus City Council along with Mayor Sam Richards decided to use some remaining ARPA funds to renovate the barn a few months ago. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says what they presented by one design firm was pretty impressive.
FESTUS, MO
beckerspayer.com

Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M

Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tanglefoot Creamery rolled ice cream shop to open in Festus

Ryleigh Ramey said her family is bringing something new to the area – a rolled ice cream shop. She is the manager of Tanglefoot Creamery, which is expected to open Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop is housed in the bottom floor of a two-story office building at 1160B E....
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus

The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 1/19/23

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
stljewishlight.org

Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels

Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

