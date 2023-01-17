(Festus) The City of Festus recently received its first submitted concepts of what the barn in Crites Memorial Park could look like as a future reception hall. The Festus City Council along with Mayor Sam Richards decided to use some remaining ARPA funds to renovate the barn a few months ago. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says what they presented by one design firm was pretty impressive.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO