KTVU FOX 2
Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45. mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds 20. to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes the Bay Area region near Cloverdale on Thursday
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the North Bay rattled folks on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes
BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
San Francisco's 'most Instagrammable' spots, named by tourists and a local
Here's a list of not-so-touristy spots that you and your camera will love.
SFGate
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall
PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms unleash historic rainfall amounts
Storms drenching the Bay Area since Christmas have dropped record levels of precipitation for some cities. Oakland has already received more than its annual average while San Francisco has had its second wettest January on record.
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
Bay Area storms cause problem Niles Canyon Railway has never seen before
"We're seeing a new kind of damage that we've never dealt with before."
SFGate
