ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo man flees police in stolen vehicle, faces 8 felonies

By Aubree B. Jennings
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wizu2_0kHsdwDd00

SPRINGVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A Provo man was arrested on suspicion of 8 felonies, and 5 misdemeanors after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle, injuring an officer in the process, while under the influence, according to the affidavit.

Jordan Forbes, 22-years-old, was spotted in a parked stolen vehicle by Springville Police on Jan. 15, according to the affidavit. Police surrounded the vehicle, requesting that he show his hands and stop when Forbes reportedly ignored the orders by putting his vehicle in reverse.

Salt Lake Bees to leave Smith’s Ballpark, moves to Daybreak

Two officers then opened the driver’s door in an effort to remove Forbes when police say he quickly accelerated backward, causing injury to one of the officers. In addition, Forbes allegedly hit an unmarked police vehicle in his attempted escape, damaging both vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Following the incident, the officers were able to detain Forbes and search his vehicle. They reportedly found heroin and drug paraphernalia and noticed behavioral indicators of intoxication.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

“Forbes had thick, slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and poor balance. Officers observed multiple track marks on his arm. I observed these as signs and symptoms of recent drug use and currently under the influence of a controlled substance,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Once arrested, Police say Forbes admitted to swallowing heroin and methamphetamine in an effort to hide the substances from them. This is not the first time Forbes has admitted to swallowing narcotics in an effort to “delay and prevent punishment,” according to officials. In addition to the repeat drug behavior, this is reportedly the third time in the last 5 months that Forbes has been caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Forbes is currently booked in the Utah County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Payson man who posed as doctor gets 3 months in jail, probation

PROVO — The daughter of a man who was treated by an unlicensed physician practicing medicine in his basement said she brought her father to the U.S. for a better life and for better health care. Instead, she said, her father suffered at the hands of Edgar Flores Bobadilla....
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy