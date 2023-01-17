Chelsea and Manchester United fans face travel uncertainty for crucial Premier League fixtures

Chelsea and Manchester United supporters will be among those facing uncertainty over travel for fixtures this weekend, with Avanti West Coast delaying the release of advance tickets between London and the North West.

The under-fire train company had confirmed earlier this month that engineering works would impact travel on all routes to and from Euston station in London.

The engineering work had led to fans being prevented from booking tickets for this weekend, with timetables yet to be finalised.

Chelsea's match with Liverpool and United's vital clash against Arsenal are among the highest profile matches this weekend where fans will be impacted by the late release of tickets.

Blues fans will be hoping to travel to Merseyside for Saturday's 12:30pm kick-off against Liverpool, while United fans are currently unable to book trains ahead of their match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday at 4:30pm.

The company had been scheduled to release advance tickets on Monday, just days before fans would be looking to travel for the matches.

The release of tickets would follow the confirmation of a revised timetable for the weekend.

But Avanti West Coast have told Sportsmail the ticket release for trains between London and Liverpool is 'not expected to be today' and is 'likely to be later in the week'.

The train company has come under increasing pressure in recent months, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning it could be stripped of the West Coast route due to its faltering services.

Sunak warned the Government would be 'closely monitoring' Avanti's efforts after the company controversially saw its contract renewed for six months, with the short term extension running until April 1.

This was despite passengers being faced with reduced timetables, cancelled services, dirty and overcrowded trains and only being able to book tickets a few days in advance.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had called for the company to be stripped of its contract, with the Labour politician claiming he was 'hugely concerned' about its 'failing service' following the short-term renewal.

The company had vowed last month that a new timetable would result in 'reliable' services running between London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The delay has caused uncertainty for fans seeking to make travel arrangements to and from the matches this weekend.

Fans have reacted angrily to the delay, with one claiming the company are 'treating football fans with contempt'.

'It's utterly ridiculous that their contract for the franchise was recently extended by the government,' one fan wrote on Twitter.

'They have repeatedly shown themselves unable to run a passable service and treat football fans (who are a key source of revenue) with contempt.'

Chelsea fans travelling to Anfield will face an early start due to the 12.30pm kick-off, as the Blues seek build on victory over Crystal Palace and relieve pressure on boss Graham Potter.

United supporters will be hoping to make their way to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for the 4.30pm kick-off against Arsenal.

The match could be a vital one in determining the outcome of the Premier League title, with the Gunners currently holding an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

Fans look likely to be impacted over the coming weeks, with further planned engineering work scheduled for next weekend and in February.

It was also announced on Tuesday that train drivers are to stage fresh strikes - which will affect Avanti West Coast - after the rejection of a pay offer.

Members of Aslef will walk out on February 1 and 3, causing more travel disruption across the country.

The first strike will coincide with a walkout by 100,000 civil servants in their dispute over pay and jobs, a strike by teachers over pay and nationwide protests against the Government's controversial new strike law.