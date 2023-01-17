ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Chelsea and Manchester United fans face travel uncertainty for crucial Premier League fixtures

By Michael Pavitt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chelsea and Manchester United supporters will be among those facing uncertainty over travel for fixtures this weekend, with Avanti West Coast delaying the release of advance tickets between London and the North West.

The under-fire train company had confirmed earlier this month that engineering works would impact travel on all routes to and from Euston station in London.

The engineering work had led to fans being prevented from booking tickets for this weekend, with timetables yet to be finalised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2voE_0kHsdeZn00

Chelsea's match with Liverpool and United's vital clash against Arsenal are among the highest profile matches this weekend where fans will be impacted by the late release of tickets.

Blues fans will be hoping to travel to Merseyside for Saturday's 12:30pm kick-off against Liverpool, while United fans are currently unable to book trains ahead of their match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday at 4:30pm.

The company had been scheduled to release advance tickets on Monday, just days before fans would be looking to travel for the matches.

The release of tickets would follow the confirmation of a revised timetable for the weekend.

But Avanti West Coast have told Sportsmail the ticket release for trains between London and Liverpool is 'not expected to be today' and is 'likely to be later in the week'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ix2Ul_0kHsdeZn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cz9fn_0kHsdeZn00

The train company has come under increasing pressure in recent months, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning it could be stripped of the West Coast route due to its faltering services.

Sunak warned the Government would be 'closely monitoring' Avanti's efforts after the company controversially saw its contract renewed for six months, with the short term extension running until April 1.

This was despite passengers being faced with reduced timetables, cancelled services, dirty and overcrowded trains and only being able to book tickets a few days in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKqeM_0kHsdeZn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V0I0_0kHsdeZn00

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had called for the company to be stripped of its contract, with the Labour politician claiming he was 'hugely concerned' about its 'failing service' following the short-term renewal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7cJP_0kHsdeZn00

The company had vowed last month that a new timetable would result in 'reliable' services running between London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The delay has caused uncertainty for fans seeking to make travel arrangements to and from the matches this weekend.

Fans have reacted angrily to the delay, with one claiming the company are 'treating football fans with contempt'.

'It's utterly ridiculous that their contract for the franchise was recently extended by the government,' one fan wrote on Twitter.

'They have repeatedly shown themselves unable to run a passable service and treat football fans (who are a key source of revenue) with contempt.'

Chelsea fans travelling to Anfield will face an early start due to the 12.30pm kick-off, as the Blues seek build on victory over Crystal Palace and relieve pressure on boss Graham Potter.

United supporters will be hoping to make their way to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for the 4.30pm kick-off against Arsenal.

The match could be a vital one in determining the outcome of the Premier League title, with the Gunners currently holding an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47w2Y7_0kHsdeZn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmgyn_0kHsdeZn00

Fans look likely to be impacted over the coming weeks, with further planned engineering work scheduled for next weekend and in February.

It was also announced on Tuesday that train drivers are to stage fresh strikes - which will affect Avanti West Coast - after the rejection of a pay offer.

Members of Aslef will walk out on February 1 and 3, causing more travel disruption across the country.

The first strike will coincide with a walkout by 100,000 civil servants in their dispute over pay and jobs, a strike by teachers over pay and nationwide protests against the Government's controversial new strike law.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed

Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring a new striker to Old Trafford in the summer amid Anthony Martial's injuries etc. The Dutchman is keen to bring a natural and elite number nine to Manchester United. Of course, United have a number of targets on their radar including the likes...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy