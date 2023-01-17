Jeremy Renner returns home after snowcat accident

Two weeks after actor Jeremy Renner sustained severe injuries after being crushed by a snowcat, he has apparently returned home.

Renner responded to a tweet Monday night that had been promoting his show “Mayor of Kingstown.” Season two of the series premiered Sunday on Paramount+.

In the tweet, Renner wrote, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner had “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” when he was run over by the snowplow while he was clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, CNN reported.

A 911 log relayed that Renner was “completely crushed by a large snowcat,” CNN reported. The call logs said, “the right side of his chest is collapsed - upper torso is crushed.”

The snowcat rolled away after Renner had left the driver’s seat to talk to a family member as he was helping to free their car out of the snow on New Year’s Day, the Washoe County Sheriff’s office said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Renner was conscious and talking when first responders arrived, but he had to be flown to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery the next day. He had been listed in critical but stable condition after the surgery.

Renner stayed in contact with fans on social media several times, thanking them for their support during his recovery and keeping them updated.

Before saying he had returned home, the “Hawkeye” star had posted on Instagram hours earlier that he had been missing his happy place in the Reno/Tahoe area, E! News reported.

