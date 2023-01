The death of Arif Sayed Faisal at the hands of Cambridge police has revived calls to establish an unarmed alternative to police that could respond to calls involving people in a mental health crisis. But it’s not likely that such an organization would respond on its own – without an accompanying police officer – to any situations involving violence, such as someone carrying a weapon as Faisal was, say police officials and other experts.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO