Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
The Culinary Edge Collaborates with Slapfish to Unveil Brand’s Newest Coastal Seafood Kitchen Concept in Salt Lake City
The Culinary Edge (TCE), America’s leading culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, announced today its partnership with Slapfish, chef-driven seafood restaurants, to bring the brand’s newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, January 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fearless flavors, fan-favorite forms, and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can’t find anywhere else. Conveniently located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine paired with unwavering hospitality.
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
